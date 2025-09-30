Doncaster Ramblers Press Release – Filey coach trip medium walk Saturday 27 September 2025

13 walkers ( myself and 12 ladies ) got off the coach at Speeton to do this walk. The sun was shining as we set off through the village and across the fields to join the coastal path. When we saw the sea we turned left and headed for Filey.

Early on there were some great views of Bempton Cliffs in one direction and Filey beach in the other. We took a short break for coffee about a mile short of Hunmanby Gap and then a slightly longer one for lunch at the top of the gap. It had stayed dry but by now the sun was behind the clouds more than it was out and the breeze on top of the cliffs was chilly. But the views all around us were super and the chatter was cheerful . We were having a good time in the fresh air. After passing through the Filey Bay Holiday Village we soon found a way down onto the beach to complete the last section of the walk into the town. Six miles that were at times sunny and warm and at others bracing had been enjoyed by all of us. Thanks to to those who did this walk and especially to Glen for the photos. CP