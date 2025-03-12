Doncaster Ramblers – North Elmsall Tuesday 11 March 2025

The early start of 09.30 did not deter 32 Ramblers from meeting on the outskirts of North Elmsall village just off the A638 between Doncaster and Wakefield. Briefed by George (who unusually for him, promised us a gentle flat walk) we set off through the village accompanied by dogs Milo and Cookie. The high temperatures over the weekend had disappeared and the morning was bright but windy and chilly.

We were glad to get moving, the route took us in a generally northerly direction out of North Elmsall then through the edge of Upton and onto Old Thorpe Audlin.

After that we dog-legged back to the west and having crossed the busy Doncaster Road twice, with views of Wentbridge in the distance, we had a welcome coffee stop.

The walk so far had been bracing in the morning sunshine and had afforded us lovely views over the rolling green countryside.

Sometimes, we love it on the flat

We carried on west in a similar vein until swinging south towards Badsworth where we took our lunch stop in the church yard.

We were staring to get cold and as we left a very slight drizzle started and we thought our walk might be spoiled. But it wasn't. The drizzle ended and the sun came out again to warm us.

A bit more of the fields and farmland of the area before we entered Upton and made our way back to the cars through its streets.

Well done to George for finding and leading a 'pleasant 10 mile stroll' in such a nice area. Thanks to Steve for the photos and to Tony for back-marking. CP

Me and my shadow

