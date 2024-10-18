Doncaster Ramblers – New Mill to Castle Hill
Disappointing because the weather forecast had led us to expect something better and also because our leader Martin told us that on a clear day the views would have been superb.
From the top of Castle Hill you could sometimes see nearly as far as Bradford. But today was not a clear day. After the briefing we left New Mill and headed north towards Biggin, Top Of The Bank and then Thurstonland on a ridge that climbed steadily towards Farnley Tyas.
Despite the mist the views were great in all directions. Rolling hills and valleys with wooded sides that we occasionally cut through to cross small streams. Martin had told us there would be 3 stops. Coffee around eleven, a short lunch stop at Castle Hill and then a pub stop in Honley.
The castle at Castle Hill is really more of a stand alone tower. It was built in 1899 to commemorate 60 years of Queen Victoria's reign. We could see what Martin meant about the views. Even with the poor conditions we could still see for miles around.
Marvellous.
From there we descended into Honley and as promised called at The Jacobs Well pub. On leaving Honley we dropped even further down into the valley and took a path alongside the River Holme.
Here we passed the scene of one of our lady members famous 'rucksack floating ' incident of a few years earlier. ( It still raised a smile amongst those who were there at the time ).
More lovely green and rolling West Yorkshire countryside eventually got us back to New Mill and the sting in the tail. Sude Hill is a steep climb at the end of a 10 mile walk!
Thanks to Martin for a well planned and super walk in a lovely area. Once again thanks to Steve for the photos
Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after
Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.