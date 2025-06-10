Doncaster Ramblers - Matlock Saturday 7th June 2025
We soon had a distant-looking view of Riber Castle, but we first descended through Tansley Knoll to Tansley. From there it was uphill to Riber Castle for lunch.
As we finished our lunch it started to rain, though the heaviness wasn't obvious to those sheltered by trees. With everyone in waterproofs, we set off around Riber Castle and headed down to Old Matlock after taking in the great views over Matlock (now that the rain had proved to be just a shower). Having pointed out before lunch some pubs that he wasn't taking us to, our leader finally offered us the chance to stop at one, so we stopped at The Duke William Matlock. We then made our way through Matlock Green and up Lumsdale back to our cars.
Thanks to Peter Miller for leading a lovely scenic walk.
