Doncaster Ramblers - Matlock Saturday 7th June 2025

Nine of us gathered in Lumsdale expecting rain, but split about whether to dress for it from the start. The walk soon took us uphill to the first views of the day which were over the valley where we had parked. After some more gentle ups and downs through woods and fields we emerged near Cocking Tor to an expansive view where we had our morning break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We soon had a distant-looking view of Riber Castle, but we first descended through Tansley Knoll to Tansley. From there it was uphill to Riber Castle for lunch.

As we finished our lunch it started to rain, though the heaviness wasn't obvious to those sheltered by trees. With everyone in waterproofs, we set off around Riber Castle and headed down to Old Matlock after taking in the great views over Matlock (now that the rain had proved to be just a shower). Having pointed out before lunch some pubs that he wasn't taking us to, our leader finally offered us the chance to stop at one, so we stopped at The Duke William Matlock. We then made our way through Matlock Green and up Lumsdale back to our cars.

Thanks to Peter Miller for leading a lovely scenic walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riber Village

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.