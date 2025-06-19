Doncaster Ramblers – Lets Hit The Beach Tuesday 17 June 2025

17 Doncaster Ramblers and two guests from Scunthorpe and Grimsby met in the car park at Weelsby Woods Car Park on the outskirts of Cleethorpes. The woods were used as a military training ground during WW1 and then as a prisoner of war camp for Italians POWs during WW2 , but little evidence of this remains today. We were welcomed and briefed by Pete about the nature and structure of the walk before setting off across the park and into the adjacent woodland. It was dry and still a little overcast as we got going but the forecast was for a hot sunny day. And so it proved to be.

It got warmer and warmer as the day went on . By the time we finished we were basking in 25 degrees . A perfect day to 'Hit the Beach' in Cleethorpes . First we went south across fields and farmland and then swung east towards the sea at Humberston.

A brief coffee break by a small pond and then on into the semi-urban approaches to the Humber estuary seaside. We found the coastline through a large static caravan park and paused there for a while to enjoy the views out to sea with old coastal defence forts and container ships in the distance.

Then it was north up the sandy promenade path towards Cleethorpes. On the edge of the town we crossed the Greenwich Meridian just before stopping for lunch. A post lunch drink was taken at The Signal Box Inn.

We do like to be beside the seaside beside the sea

At just 8 feet X 8 feet this claims to be the ' smallest pub on the planet '. We then made our way back to the cars through some of the streets of Cleethorpes. Hot and perspiring after a varied and interesting walk we said our thanks to Pete and Julie for leading and back-marking before heading home. Thanks to Steve for the photos. CP

