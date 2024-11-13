Doncaster Ramblers Holmfirth from Hade Edge. Tuesday 12th Nov 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nineteen members, including a visitor from Stockport Ramblers, met on a cool but dry Autumn day opposite the Bohgaw Trout public house on the outskirts of Hade Edge for a 9 mile circular walk with a lunch stop in Holmfirth.

Following the usual briefing, during which we were warned to watch out for slippery areas due to the Autumn leaf fall, we were off downhill to a small reservoir on the River Ribble.

Circumnavigating the reservoir, we descended to the base of the dam then it was uphill following Fox Clough to the top of the hill.

A short distance on the Kirklees Way brought us to White Gate Road. Crossing the road, we skirted the top of Dobb Dike and Crow Hill on the HVC (Holm Valley Circular) Walk until we reached our coffee stop in the picnic area close to the dam of Ramsden Reservoir.

Refreshed, we walked along the road above Brownhill Reservoir then downhill to Hinchcliffe Mill and Upper Stubbin.

Leaving the road, we took the footpath which follows the River Holme eventually meeting the A6024 which we followed to our lunch stop in the centre of Holmfirth which has plenty of cafes and pubs which provided a group of thirsty walkers with all sorts of liquid refreshment.

After lunch we followed the B6106 for a short distance followed by a steep climb on a footpath up Under Bank then along the ridge to New Dunsley.

A downhill section brought us to the River Ribble at Washwater which got most of the group thinking as we started on top of a hill we must have another steep climb ahead of us.

So, it proved to be with steep sections interspersed with less steep areas to give us a breather, until we reached the very large Longley Farm Creamery which produces yoghurt and other milk products such as cottage cheeses.

Walking on the road through the dairy a short steep uphill section through fields brought us to Dunford Road which we followed for a short distance to our start point.

The weather was kind to us during the walk and the going underfoot was reasonably dry so what more could we ask for.

Thanks to Martin for leading a great walk in stunning countryside, George for back marking and all walkers for coming along.

Stephen J Tomlinson

