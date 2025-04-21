Doncaster Ramblers – Hartington and Gypsy Bank Saturday April 19 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight walkers (one from Sleaford Ramblers) set off from Hartington on this 10-mile hike on a chilly but dry day which made for pleasant walking conditions. The route took walkers uphill away from the village through fields offering views of the rolling Derbyshire countryside.

The group followed a well-marked path into Biggin Dale where the mid-morning break was taken, allowing time for those who wished to explore a small cave. This dry limestone valley is part of a National Nature Reserve and home to wildflowers, birds, and rocky outcrops. The route followed the quiet dale for several miles before descending to the River Dove.

The River Dove forms the boundary between Derbyshire and Staffordshire. Walkers crossed the river via a narrow wooden bridge, with the more adventurous using the old stepping stones. The path then climbed steeply up Gypsey Bank. The climb was challenging but rewarded the walkers with wide views over the Dove Valley and surrounding hills.

Lunch was taken in Alstonefield, a small village in Staffordshire mentioned in the Domesday Book. It is set on high ground and contains a number of listed buildings and a peaceful village green.

After lunch the return route passed through the lesser known valley of Narrowdale offering a quiet and scenic walk back towards the River Dove. The River Dove was crossed again before the final stretch of the walk climbed gently back towards Hartington.

This walk offered a mix of valleys, river crossings, steep climbs, and open views (not to mention some very narrow stone stiles), making it a rewarding route through the heart of the White Peak area.

Many thanks to Carol and Nigel for leading this varied and interesting walk.

