Doncaster Ramblers – From Forges to Follies Saturday, 29 March 2025
The route passed several monuments and follies built by the Earls, including the Needle's Eye, Hoober Stand and the Mausoleum. The sandstone pyramid known as the Needles Eye was allegedly built to win a bet that a coach and horses could pass through the eye of a needle.
Coffee was taken at Hoober Stand, the most prominent of the follies, with splendid views all around, including in the distance the folly called Keppel’s column.
On the approach to Wentworth Woodhouse the walkers passed a large herd of deer. Wentworth Woodhouse has the longest frontage of any country house in the UK. This building is England’s grandest semi with the East and earlier West fronts being built back to back.
After lunch in the picturesque village of Wentworth the walkers made their way back to Elsecar.
Many thanks to Carol for back marking.
AMG
