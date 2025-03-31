Doncaster Ramblers – From Forges to Follies Saturday, 29 March 2025

By Peter Rowsell
Contributor
Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 11:40 BST
Fourteen walkers, including a Leeds Rambler, set off on this easy 9-mile circular walk from Elsecar Heritage Centre. The weather was perfect for walking, sunny, dry and mild. Elsecar is a model industrial village developed by the Earls Fitzwilliam from the late 1700s as a coal and iron working community.

The route passed several monuments and follies built by the Earls, including the Needle's Eye, Hoober Stand and the Mausoleum. The sandstone pyramid known as the Needles Eye was allegedly built to win a bet that a coach and horses could pass through the eye of a needle.

Coffee was taken at Hoober Stand, the most prominent of the follies, with splendid views all around, including in the distance the folly called Keppel’s column.

On the approach to Wentworth Woodhouse the walkers passed a large herd of deer. Wentworth Woodhouse has the longest frontage of any country house in the UK. This building is England’s grandest semi with the East and earlier West fronts being built back to back.

Is this the eye of a needle?
Is this the eye of a needle?

After lunch in the picturesque village of Wentworth the walkers made their way back to Elsecar.

Many thanks to Carol for back marking.

AMG

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Is this the widest frontage of any UK building?
Is this the widest frontage of any UK building?

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity .

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

