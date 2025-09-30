Doncaster Ramblers – Filey coach trip short alk Saturday 27th Sept 2025

Forty eight of us boarded the coach in Doncaster for the ride to the Yorkshire east coast on a dry if a little cool late September morning. We were entertained on the journey to the drop of point for the long walk at North Landing Flamborough by trying to identify about 15 of us from our baby photos. More difficult than you may think. Thanks to Charlie for persuading people to reveal the secrets of their early lives and for putting together the challenge.

Seven of us stayed on the coach, after the drop-offs at North Landing and Speeton, and alighted the coach at the bus station at Filey for a 4.5 mile walk. Leaving the bus station, we walked through the town passing some pretty Georgian houses on the way and crossed the Ravine on a cast iron footbridge before passing the church and entering Filey Country Park and Caravan Park which was hosting Trackrod, an event attended by 180 vintage rally cars. It was good to see the park so busy. Wandering through the Country Park we stopped at a bench with views over Filey Bay and the Brigg for a quick snack and a coffee. Refreshed it was a slight uphill walk on to the Naze walking carefully on the narrow footpath which has steep drops either side. From the Naze we got good views of the Brigg and as the tide was out, we could see people well out on the rocks fishing. Retracing our steps we continued along the costal footpath, in the direction of Scarborough for about a mile or so getting great views of the cliffs and Scarborough in the distance. We then turned inland at Filey Field and followed the permissive footpaths through the new flood defences to the Country Park. Retracing out steps past the church and across the Ravine we arrived back at our start point at the bus station at about 130 which gave plenty of time to sample Filey’s abundant fish and chip shops, cafes and pubs. Well fed and watered we rejoined the coach at Filey bus terminus at 1800 hours for our journey back to Doncaster.