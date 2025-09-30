Doncaster Ramblers – Filey coach trip long walk Saturday 27th Sept 2025
Heading north we followed the coastal footpath to Thornwick Bay and then passing Gull Nook, Cat Nab, Scale Nab, Crab rocks onto Bempton cliffs. Here we had our morning stop for tea and coffees. The weather was fine and this allowed great views of the chalk cliffs and the birdlife from the various viewing platforms installed by the RSPB. We also saw several Porpoises, a RSPB warden advised that a large school of them had been in the area for about a week. We then continued gently uphill on the coastal path past Buckton and Speeton cliffs which gave great views of Filey Bay and Filey Brigg. After our lunch stop we then dropped down past Reighton Sands Holiday Park onto the beach as the tide times were favourable. People then walked at various speeds along the beach on Hunmanby and Muston Sands before passing Primrose Valley Holiday Village until we reached the start of the promenade of Filey. Whilst walking on the beach it is not known whether any of the walkers decided to dip their toes into the sea!! Probably not as there was quite a chill wind blowing. A quick walk uphill from the promenade brought us to Filey town centre at about 1530 which gave plenty of time to sample its abundant fish and chip shops and pubs. Well fed and watered, some more than others, we rejoined the coach at Filey bus terminus at 1800 hours for our journey back to Doncaster.
On the journey home our fuddled brains were teased by another of Charlies fiendishly difficult quizzes which was once again Catherine and Jackie won! Brains always win out! The winner of the wooden spoon, in this case the well-travelled tin of sprouts will remain anonymous.
Thanks to Gareth and Neil for leading the walk and to Neil and Brian for the photos. Finally, thanks to all who came on the coach trip, your support is appreciated. Neil Thornton/Stephen J Tomlinson