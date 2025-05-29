Doncaster Ramblers – Erewash Valley and The Iron Giant Tuesday 27 May 2025

17 Ramblers turned out for this walk in what I think was an area unfamiliar to most of us. From the free car park at Bramcote Park we had a short stretch through a housing area to get to the true start of the walk where we picked up the towpath at the side of The Erewash Canal.

We began the walk in good weather but it was not to last.

The forecast had led us to believe that the rain would hold off at least until the afternoon.

But in fact it started at about 10.30am and carried on for the rest of the day. Only stopping ( as rain so often does ) when we got back to the car park.

Along the canal towpath

The walk along the canal was lovely. We were to some extent sheltered by the trees and could enjoy looking at the interesting houseboats and attractive gardens etc on the far side.

Our coffee break was wisely taken under one of the canal bridges at Hanging Gallows on the outskirts of Ilkeston.

The halfway point and lunch stop was at The Bennerley Viaduct aka ' The Iron Giant '.

After climbing up and walking along the top to admire the views over the Erewash Valley we descended and sheltered under the massive wrought iron legs of the structure to eat our sandwiches.

The Iron Giant

The viaduct was built in 1877-8 to carry coal across the valley.

Today it is looked after by The Friends Of Bennerley Viaduct whose excellent website gives a fascinating picture of its history.

After lunch we cut across the shallow valley to get to the now disused Nottingham Canal. Not navigable (in the way that The Erewash Canal is ) this canal has sections that are silted up and others that are more akin to long ponds than stretches of canal.

Lots of ducks, swans and two or three herons to look at and hold or interest.

Again we had the benefit of tree cover most of the way. The last section of the walk broke away from the canal side to take us over Stapleford Hill and back to Bramcote .

We arrived fairly wet for the most part but having been treated to a great walk and some fascinating facts by John. Thanks to him for leading.

Stuart for back marking and to Steve for the photos. CP

