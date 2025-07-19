Doncaster Ramblers enjoy Tickhill wander

Fifteen of us met at the Buttercross for the usual 10am start. For the briefing we moved around the corner next to the gatehouse of the castle - rather quieter than the Buttercoss.

Michelle, as a new member and first time walker with us, was introduced and Dave accepted back-marking responsibility. We set off on a footpath behind the castle, walking towards a footbridge, where we turned south-easterly, in the general direction of Harworth.

We walked alongside and then under the A1M and into the edge of Harworth, soon passing under the motorway again and them turning right onto a right of way which passed through the Styrrup golf club. We paused for a few minutes for our refreshments before walking alongside and then crossing the route of a disused railway.

We left the golf course, crossing a footbridge that took us from Nottinghamshire back into South Yorkshire. We walked through the Millenium wood and onto Whinney Haugh Lane and then onto Water Lane, all the while walking alongside the lively stream.

Spectators

Woodpeckers have been sighted on the stream, but not today. We ended the walk by passing Mill Dam and then back to the Buttercross for a 12.15 finish. Thanks to Dave for back-marking. DG

