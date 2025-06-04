Doncaster Ramblers enjoy Bakewell, Chatsworth and Rowsley circular walk

Eleven walkers, set out on this 10-mile circular walk from Coombs Road in Bakewell. The first part was a small section of the Monsal Trail, formerly part of the Manchester, Buxton, Matlock, and Midland Junction Railway.

The route then went uphill through Bakewell golf course, with the walkers ringing the bell to warn golfers of their presence, before ascending steeply through Manners Wood. Open pastures offered expansive views of the limestone landscape with Chatsworth House in the distance.

The path then descended towards Edensor village famous for its picturesque cottages and the Grade I listed All Saints' Church, founded in 920.

Proceeding to Chatsworth House through the parkland landscaped by Capability Brown. The route continued along the River Derwent, following the Derwent Valley Heritage Way to Rowsley before the final leg back to Coombes Road.

Heading west towards the sun

The rain stopped just before the start of the walk to be followed by warm, sunny weather which made for an excellent walking day.

Many thanks to Neil for back marking.

AMG

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Ramblers eleven

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council "Get Doncaster Moving" campaign

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.