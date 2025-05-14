Doncaster Ramblers enjoy a mining heritage walk

Probably the driest walk we will do this year. Not a cloud in the sky and warm and bright with just a light breeze when 22 of us met at The Teversal Trail Visitors Centre. So it was sunglasses and shorts all round. Comprehensively briefed by John and Richard we set off.

The walk would take us firstly along the Teversal Trail. Once the route of the railway connecting the numerous mines in the area it is now reclaimed and houses small lakes and nature reserves. Then on through Ault Hucknall to The Hardwick Hall Estate and after that through Silverhill Country Park before getting back to the start. About 10.5 miles.

Flatish all the way and mostly on good tracks and paths but with one or two unavoidable stretches of single track roads. A good mixture of open farmland, dappled woodland and well kept NT estate lands.

There was never a time when the views were not splendid in all directions. Morning coffee was taken beside one of the small lakes just after passing Pleasley Colliery ( see below ) where we enjoyed watching some of the wild fowl on the water. Lunch was beside another lake. This time in the grounds of Hardwick Hall.

A short step then took us to The Hardwick Inn for a quick postprandial drink in the beer garden. The commemorative statue entitled Testing For Ga ( see photos ) provided an afternoon highlight in Silverhill Country Park. Once again the views from the small hill on which it stands were excellent. Thanks to John and Richard for leading and back marking a superb walk. ( their first as leaders ).

Pleasley Colliery was sunk in the 1870s to provide coal for blast furnaces. The lease was granted to Lord of The Manor Mr William Edward Nightingale who was the father of Florence Nightingale . She is reputed to have cut the first sod on the commencement of the sinking. The mine closed around 1986 and is now open as an above ground only visitor attraction.

Ault Hucknall claims to be England's smallest village with just a church ( with some remarkably full graveyards ) and three cottages.

Silver Hill is an artificial hill which was landscaped by Nottinghamshire Council in 2005and is one of the highest points in the county at 204.3 metres.

The iconic Davy Safety Lamp

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

