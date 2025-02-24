Doncaster Ramblers – Carcroft Saturday, 22 February2025

A sunny, dry warm day saw thirteen walkers set off from Carcroft, a village approximately 6 miles north of Doncaster.

The walk followed a path along Ea Beck, a small river that flows eastwards into the River Don at Thorpe-in-Balne. This beck has historically been prone to flooding, leading to the construction of flood defences in recent years.

Continuing, the group crossed over the A1 road towards Hampole, a small village with historical roots dating back to the Domesday Book. The name "Hampole" is derived from the Old English name "Hana" and "pōl," meaning "Hana's pool."

The walk then led to Barnsdale Bar, an area historically associated with the legendary figure Robin Hood. Barnsdale Forest, as it was once known, is mentioned in medieval ballads as the outlaw's base of operations.

The Privy

Lunch was taken in the churchyard in Skelbrooke, a village noted for its Grade II listed Church of St Michael and All Angels. The church, of medieval origin, was rebuilt in 1872 following fire damage. The presence of an ‘ecoloo’ in the churchyard was a welcome surprise.

After lunch the walkers made their way back to Carcroft completing this circular 11 mile walk.

Many thanks to Carol and Nigel for leading this walk.

AMG

Outside Church of St Michael and All Angels.

