Doncaster Ramblers – Brockholes Saturday, 24th May 2025
The trail meandered through Honley Woods, a scenic area known for its natural beauty, before ascending to Upperthong. There were spectacular views over the surrounding landscape with both the|Victoria Tower (built on top of Castle Hill) and the Emley Moor mast in the distance clearly visible.
Lunch was taken at Netherthong, a village located on higher ground than Netherthong, with the names possibly designating higher and lower strips of land.
The return leg followed the River Holme, providing pleasant riverside views.
Many thanks to Carol and Nigel for leading this wonderful walk.
AMG
Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after
