Doncaster Ramblers Bishop Wilton Tuesday 8th July 2025
After the break continuing into a classic wolds valley known as Deep Dale which, as its name suggests, is deep and with steep sides.
Exiting the dale, turning right on to an old Roman road known as the Bench for about one mile, we then cut across country towards Millington and lunch at the local pub.
After lunch, leaving Millington we pass St Ethelburga's Church and Carp ponds in Great Givendale.
From the church we crossed the road and passed through the hamlet of the same name. We continued on the Minster Way, along the western edge of the wolds, providing long distance views of the vale below.
The path winds downhill to emerge on a road and a short distance back to Bishop Wilton.
Thanks to John as back marker and Steve for the usual photos. This was a 10 mile walk which took 5 hours. ST
Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after
Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking
Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.