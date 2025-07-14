Doncaster Ramblers Bishop Wilton Tuesday 8th July 2025

A warm morning greeted 17 participants outside the Fleece pub in Bishop Wilton for the customary briefing. The route took us past the local beck on to a wolds hillside passing Old Wood and Crow Wood before morning break was taken at Beacon road with a vista of the Vale of York 800ft below us.

After the break continuing into a classic wolds valley known as Deep Dale which, as its name suggests, is deep and with steep sides.

Exiting the dale, turning right on to an old Roman road known as the Bench for about one mile, we then cut across country towards Millington and lunch at the local pub.

After lunch, leaving Millington we pass St Ethelburga's Church and Carp ponds in Great Givendale.

From the church we crossed the road and passed through the hamlet of the same name. We continued on the Minster Way, along the western edge of the wolds, providing long distance views of the vale below.

The path winds downhill to emerge on a road and a short distance back to Bishop Wilton.

Thanks to John as back marker and Steve for the usual photos. This was a 10 mile walk which took 5 hours. ST

