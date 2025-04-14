Doncaster Ramblers – Bakewell, Chatsworth and Rowsley circular walk. Saturday, 12th April 2025
The route then went uphill through Bakewell golf course, with the walkers ringing the bell to warn golfers of their presence, before ascending steeply through Manners Wood. Open pastures offered expansive views of the limestone landscape with Chatsworth House in the distance. The path then descended towards Edensor village famous for its picturesque cottages and the Grade I listed All Saints' Church, founded in 920.
Proceeding to Chatsworth House through the parkland landscaped by Capability Brown. The route continued along the River Derwent, following the Derwent Valley Heritage Way to Rowsley before the final leg back to Coombes Road.
The warm, sunny weather and good company made for an excellent walking day.
Many thanks to Brian for back marking.
AMG