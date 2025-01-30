Doncaster Ramblers – Along the edges Tuesday 28th January 2025.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sixteen ramblers and two dogs dog met at Haywood National Trust car park. Two more delayed walkers joined at elevenses. Fortunately, the rain which had accompanied the drive had stopped and the rest of the day was mild and mainly dry. A variety of scenery was experienced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walk went along the top of Froggatt, Curbar and Baslow Edges. Visibility improved allowing impressive views of the surrounding countryside across Curbar towards Chatsworth.

Descending down to Curbar for lunch the walkers passed the ‘Round House’ (in the Civil War prisoners were held in this lockup prior to being taken to Sheffield gaol). Then two Pinfolds. Stray sheep and cattle were rounded up by the Pinder and kept in the Pinfold, a purpose-built enclosure for stray animals. Their owner had to pay a fine to release them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After lunch the walk followed the River Derwent upstream to Froggatt Bridge passing through woodland. The final leg involved a steep climb back up to Froggatt Edge.

Great to see so many on this history walk

Thanks to George for back marking.

AMG

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

The worst the weather the happier we get

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.