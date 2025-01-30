Doncaster Ramblers – Along the edges Tuesday 28th January 2025.
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The walk went along the top of Froggatt, Curbar and Baslow Edges. Visibility improved allowing impressive views of the surrounding countryside across Curbar towards Chatsworth.
Descending down to Curbar for lunch the walkers passed the ‘Round House’ (in the Civil War prisoners were held in this lockup prior to being taken to Sheffield gaol). Then two Pinfolds. Stray sheep and cattle were rounded up by the Pinder and kept in the Pinfold, a purpose-built enclosure for stray animals. Their owner had to pay a fine to release them.
After lunch the walk followed the River Derwent upstream to Froggatt Bridge passing through woodland. The final leg involved a steep climb back up to Froggatt Edge.
Thanks to George for back marking.
AMG
Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after
Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking
Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.