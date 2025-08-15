Doncaster Knights announce major new sponsorship deal.

Connectus Business Solutions, a leading Business Managed Services Partner based in Doncaster, has signed a new multi-year sponsorship agreement with Doncaster Knights.

The agreement will see the company extend their partnership through to the end of the 2027/28 season.

The company has become a familiar presence in the region’s sporting and business landscape.

And it now boasts a long-standing association with the Knights, which reflects Connectus’ wider commitment to local communities and regional sporting initiatives.

Connectus Group

Roy Shelton, Group CEO of Connectus, said: "Everyone at Connectus is very excited and proud to be extending and renewing our support for Doncaster Knights. Our commitment to supporting and building great teams is at the heart of what we do at Connectus, an ethos echoed by the hard work of everyone on and off the pitch at Knights. We look forward to many days at Castle Park, cheering on the team alongside our clients, partners and colleagues."

Roy also shares a long-standing personal connection with the club, having played rugby at Castle Park in the 1990s and helped in the construction of the clubhouse during its early development. His ongoing support reflects a genuine commitment to the club's progress and the local sporting community.

The club has also welcomed the continued partnership. Tracey Owen, Head of Commercial, DoncasterKnights, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Roy Shelton and Connectus Business Solutions have extended their sponsorship of Doncaster Knights over the next 3 seasons. Their long-term commitment and extension to the main front of shirt sponsors demonstrates their confidence in our ambitions to progress Doncaster Knights both on and off the pitch.

"With the Knights' values linking closely to Connectus of teamwork, respect and enjoyment, their support of the local community and businesses comes at an exciting time with the launch of the new Champ League. We are looking forward to working with Roy and his team over the next 3 years and welcoming him, his clients and staff to Doncaster Knights.”

Doncaster Knights.

The latest agreement sees Connectus take on an expanded role as the club’s principal shirt sponsor, building on previous support and formalising its involvement with key fixtures and campaigns. This season, Connectus will serve as the club’s principal shirt sponsor and extend its support to include sponsorship of Head Coach Darren Fearn. The partnership also includes a wider calendar of events and initiatives, with Connectus backing several key moments in the Knights' upcoming season.

These include the popular clay pigeon shoot fundraiser scheduled for 16 October at Park Lodge, with proceeds going to the Knights Foundation, and sponsorship of the Knights’ home fixture against Caldy on 3 January 2026. Connectus will also participate in the club’s official networking event on 7 August, as part of a wider calendar of sponsored and club-endorsed activities.