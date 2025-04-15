Doncaster Junior Lawyers Division selects Doncaster Deaf Trust as charity of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Deaf Trust has been chosen again as charity of the year by Doncaster Junior Lawyers Division (DJLD).

For the second year running, the DJLD will be fundraising for the Trust, which manages a range of services, including Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf,

Communication Specialist College Doncaster, Dickson House Children’s Home and Aspire to Be Employability Services.

During 2024, most of the DJLD’s focus was on Aspire to Be, raising more than £2,200 towards the opening of a new healthcare room through holding a ‘casino night’ and taking part in a 10-mile Tough Mudder event, along with raffles at other events.

Members of the Doncaster Junior Lawyers Division at a previous Casino fundraising evening held in 2024 in aid of Doncaster Deaf Trust.

Liam Bawden, president of the Doncaster Junior Lawyers Division, said: “Each year our members vote for which of the several nominated charities they want to support. We had such a wonderful time working with the Doncaster Deaf Trust during 2024, that when the vote came around for 2025, it was felt there is still so much more we can do to help the Trust.”

Liam said the DJLD committee is diverse, with members from all manner of backgrounds, which is something they feel resonates about the work of the Trust and particularly Aspire to Be.

“There is an acknowledgement that the legal profession has far too long been almost elitist in nature, and it has been traditionally difficult for those not from a privileged background to get into the profession,” explained Liam. “One of the DJLD’s aims is ensure that that individuals from all backgrounds can get into the profession.

“Aspire to Be has similar objectives, in that it assists those who are deaf/hard of hearing, neuro diverse or those who have any other communication difficulty get into work in society. A large part of the Trust’s work relates to diversity and inclusion in society, working against the prejudices faced day-to-day, and that is something that resonates deeply with everyone at the DJLD. Being a part of the LGBTQ+ Community myself, I only know all too well how important diversity and inclusion is for sexuality, race, nationality, and disability.

The DJLD has several events lined up this year to raise funds for the Trust, with the first set to be an exciting abseil challenge, details of which will be announced soon.

Becca Lynch, fundraising officer for Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “We are delighted to have been chosen again by the Doncaster Junior Lawyers Division – it was a great honour to have been picked last year, and to be supported for two years running means so much to everyone at the Trust. It’s a strong vote of confidence in the work that we do.

“The DJLD will actively engage in fundraising initiatives to support our work, particularly that of Aspire to Be.”

Any junior lawyers or aspiring legal professionals that are interested in the work of the DJLD, please contact DJLD via email: [email protected]

If any business would like to find out more about Doncaster Deaf Trust and explore ways to work together, please contact Becca Lynch at the Trust via email [email protected] or call 01302 342166.

For further information about the Trust, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk