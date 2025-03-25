Doncaster fundraiser raises money for veterans’ mental health charity after brother loses his battle with trauma

Doncaster fundraiser Daniel Collison honoured the memory of his brother, who tragically took his own life, when he walked 10 miles on March 21 to raise money for veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress.

Luke Collison served in 2 Rifles regiment for just over four years, including a tour of Iraq, and was stationed in Northern Ireland. His family had no idea he was struggling with his mental health when, at 26 and a father of two, he ended his life on Christmas Eve 2022.

Daniel, 29, was also walking in memory of his brother’s best friend who sadly took his own life just six days after Luke’s death.

March in March is an annual walking challenge devised by Combat Stress that asks participants to walk or run or a minimum of 10 miles on any day during the month of March.

Since its inception eight years ago the challenge has raised £1million, which has enabled the charity to continue delivering its life-changing specialist mental health services to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). These funds are vital in helping to support veterans in their hour of need.

On the motivation behind his challenge, Daniel said: “Luke had such a massive impact on us all and has left the biggest hole in all our lives. It’s taken years to even talk about him or what happened. No family should feel what we feel every day, so if I can save even one person from suicide then I’ve achieved everything I set out to do.

“I want every single person who has served this country to know that help is out there, should they need it. There is nothing to be ashamed of, and we couldn’t be prouder of your service and your sacrifice, so please don’t hide it, bottle it up, or suffer in silence.

“Physically, I did my 10 miles alone, but I know Luke and his best friend were there beside me as I attempted to raise as much as possible for those veterans in need.”

Daniel has already raised over £1600 and hopes to raise even more. To support him, visit; https://events.combatstress.org.uk/fundraisers/danielcollinson.

To find out more about Combat Stress’ March in March challenge or to sign-up visit: marchinmarch.co.uk