Doncaster Deaf Trust appoints new family sign language mentor

By Charlotte Taylor
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 09:20 BST
Doncaster Deaf Trust has appointed a new Family Sign Language Mentor to work with the families it supports.

Abi Hodkinson, who is Deaf and uses British Sign Language (BSL), brings a wealth of lived experience and professional insight to the role. Originally from Nottinghamshire, Abi has cochlear implants and is bilingual in spoken English and BSL. She is passionate about supporting families in their journey to learn and use sign language confidently.

Most Popular

Her role at the Trust involves providing practical guidance, emotional support, and helping families access the services available to them. Abi’s mission is to ensure that no family feels alone in their communication journey, whether at home, in neutral settings, or on-site at the Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Abi said: “I understand first-hand the challenges families face when trying to communicate effectively. I am the only person in my family who is Deaf and my mum and I didn’t have access to many services until we moved and I was in secondary school. That experience drives my commitment to helping families gain early access to support. I want to break down barriers and empower parents and carers to connect with their children through sign language.”

Abi Hodkinsonplaceholder image
Abi Hodkinson

Abi’s background includes over a decade in retail management, alongside volunteering with The Ear Foundation supporting Deaf teenagers. She is also an active committee member of the

Nottingham Deaf Community and has a degree in Deaf Studies and Special Educational Needs from Wolverhampton University.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “Abi’s appointment marks an exciting step forward in our commitment to family support. Her experience, empathy, and dedication will be invaluable in helping families build confidence and access the resources they need.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster Deaf Trust provides vital services through Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf, Dickson House Children’s Home, Communication Specialist College Doncaster, and Aspire to Be Employability Services.

For more information about Doncaster Deaf Trust, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk

Related topics:Doncaster Deaf TrustFamilydeafBritish Sign LanguageNottinghamshire
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice