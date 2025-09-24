Doncaster Deaf Trust appoints new family sign language mentor

Doncaster Deaf Trust has appointed a new Family Sign Language Mentor to work with the families it supports.

Abi Hodkinson, who is Deaf and uses British Sign Language (BSL), brings a wealth of lived experience and professional insight to the role. Originally from Nottinghamshire, Abi has cochlear implants and is bilingual in spoken English and BSL. She is passionate about supporting families in their journey to learn and use sign language confidently.

Her role at the Trust involves providing practical guidance, emotional support, and helping families access the services available to them. Abi’s mission is to ensure that no family feels alone in their communication journey, whether at home, in neutral settings, or on-site at the Trust.

Abi said: “I understand first-hand the challenges families face when trying to communicate effectively. I am the only person in my family who is Deaf and my mum and I didn’t have access to many services until we moved and I was in secondary school. That experience drives my commitment to helping families gain early access to support. I want to break down barriers and empower parents and carers to connect with their children through sign language.”

Abi’s background includes over a decade in retail management, alongside volunteering with The Ear Foundation supporting Deaf teenagers. She is also an active committee member of the

Nottingham Deaf Community and has a degree in Deaf Studies and Special Educational Needs from Wolverhampton University.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “Abi’s appointment marks an exciting step forward in our commitment to family support. Her experience, empathy, and dedication will be invaluable in helping families build confidence and access the resources they need.”

Doncaster Deaf Trust provides vital services through Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf, Dickson House Children’s Home, Communication Specialist College Doncaster, and Aspire to Be Employability Services.

For more information about Doncaster Deaf Trust, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk