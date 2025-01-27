Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust seeks new trustees to shape the future of leisure in the city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) is embarking on a search for new trustees to join its board, as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing the cultural, leisure and wellbeing offerings in the City of Doncaster.

The Trust, which manages key leisure and culture venues across the city, including the iconic Doncaster Dome, is looking to strengthen its board with individuals who can bring fresh perspectives and expertise to help guide the organisation's future.

Andrew Burden, chair of DCLT, said: "We're at a crucial point in our journey, with significant investments being made in our facilities, such as the £14.4 million refurbishment of the Doncaster Dome. Arts and culture also plays a big role in our wider portfolio and is key to our future business planning, this includes the Arts Council funded Creative People and Places – Right Up Our Street, Cast theatre and the Social Isolation Alliance.

“It is an important time for us to boost our dedicated, passionate board of trustees, to enhance the governance and leadership of the organisation.”

The current board consists of six members, including Andrew Burden, Richard Byrne, Councillor

Nigel Ball, Peter Gleadhall, Marek Gutowski, and Melanie Hewitt. DCLT is now seeking to expand this team with new trustees who can serve for up to three terms of three years each.

"We're particularly interested in individuals with backgrounds in health, funding acquisition, and capital projects or construction. These skills will be invaluable as we continue to develop and improve our facilities and services across Doncaster,” added Andrew.

This search for new trustees comes at an exciting time for DCLT, as it continues to play a pivotal role in supporting the health and wellbeing of Doncaster residents.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply, bringing their passion for community development and their expertise to help shape the future of culture and leisure in Doncaster.

For more information contact [email protected] or view the trustees pack DCLT Trustee Recruitment.