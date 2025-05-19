Doncaster college celebrates positive Ofsted report

Communication Specialist College Doncaster is celebrating the results of its latest Ofsted inspection.

The college has been rated 'Good' overall, with 'Outstanding' ratings in both Behaviour and Attitudes, and Personal Development.

The Ofsted report commends the college for creating a safe, welcoming, and supportive learning environment where students thrive. Inspectors noted that students have very positive attitudes towards their learning, attend well, and benefit from developing friendships with their peers.

The college's commitment to fostering a respectful and inclusive atmosphere was also highlighted. Students are highly respectful of each other, staff, and visitors, and they recognise how their tutors and support staff have helped them to improve their confidence, feeling ready for their next steps into adulthood.

Celebrations at Communication Specialist College Doncaster

Tracey Jamison, principal at Communication Specialist College Doncaster, said: "We are thrilled with the positive outcome of our latest Ofsted inspection. The report reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff and students. We are committed to providing the very best specialist support for our students and are proud of the inclusive and supportive environment we have created.

“It is fantastic that the inspectors recognised that students feel safe and understand fully that they can talk to staff about any concerns, and that staff will take prompt and decisive action to support them, and that tutors and therapy staff have high aspirations for their students. They are committed to providing the very best specialist support for some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged young people

“Seeing the college praised for the high-quality careers’ advice and guidance, is extremely pleasing as we have a real focus on preparing our students for life after college with a wide range of work experience opportunities.

“Our highly inclusive curriculum pathways that focus on the individualised needs of students was also highlighted. As many of our students face barriers to learning, we work to offer a range of accredited and non-accredited courses, work experience, and community and volunteering projects to help them to achieve.”

Staff and students at Communication Specialist College Doncaster celebrate the Ofsted news.

The report also recognised that students at Communication Specialist College Doncaster benefit from a wide range of extracurricular activities, including trips to develop independent living skills, participation in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, and various fundraising events.

The fact that the college has invested significantly in developing high-quality learning and working environments for students, including Parker’s café and a well-being garden that is very well maintained also featured in the report.

The expansion of the deaf provision with the deaf education centre and was recognised, along with the support that staff provide to employers and stakeholders to enable them to understand fully the challenges that deaf people face.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said; “This is a fantastic achievement, and we are proud of the hard work our dedicated college team put into making this college a great place for students to learn and grow.

“Recent developments at college include an immersive classroom, a new horticulture greenhouse and staff have also enhanced the music room. The environment our students live and learn in is constantly evolving to meet their needs and our students actively contribute their opinions on resources to better prepare them for post-college life.

“The report captures some of the great things that happen at Communication Specialist College Doncaster and our huge thanks go to all the team who work together to make this a great place to be.”

For more information about Communication Specialist College Doncaster, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/college