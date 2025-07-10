Doncaster children learn lifesaving skills at Amazon

The mini medics course welcomed 13 Amazon employees and their children for a fun and interactive session that introduced them to essential first aid skills, learning how to check for danger and practising CPR techniques.

Hannah Hawkes, Site Leader at the Amazon receive centre in Doncaster, said:

“First aid and CPR are important skills for young people to have and I’m pleased that our mini medics course has been so popular with our employees and their families. I’d like to say a big thank you to our colleagues, Mark Fisher and James Halsall, for facilitating the training for our team.”

Brett Brentall, the Amazon employee from the receive centre on Doncaster iPort who provided the sessions, added: “The children who attended our mini medics events were enthusiastic and keen learners. I had a great time teaching them about first aid. It’s important for young people to have basic medical skills, as it may one day help save a life.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.

The children were taught how to do CPR

James Hassall teaches the mini medics first aid.