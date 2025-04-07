Doncaster charities urged to apply for community fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular community fund, offered by leading housebuilder Miller Homes, is open once again for applications from charities and community groups in the Doncaster area.

Originally launched in autumn 2022, several charities, groups and even schools from across the region have benefitted with £25,000 being donated to date.

“We are so pleased to have been able to help some fantastic charities and community groups which make a real difference to people in our region,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “The application process is straightforward, and our team consider all applications carefully to decide how the funds can be distributed.”

Applications are now being welcomed and will close on 30 April 2025 and the housebuilder is urging people to consider submitting an application to help boost community projects in the region.

Community based organisations can apply for a donation ranging between £250 minimum up to a maximum of £2,000. The donation should be to help enhance the lives of individuals and the areas in which they live.

One of the most recent charities to benefit in the region was Living Potential Car Farming CIC in Sicklinghall, North Yorkshire which provides support to young people and adults with additional needs and neurodiversity and mental health challenges.

Over the last couple of years, the fund recipients have been as diverse as brass bands, sports teams and community dining programmes.

Debbie concluded; “We have a very diverse range of applications which highlights the amazing people across Yorkshire and the efforts they make to enhance our communities. We look forward to helping more through this latest application process.”

Each of Miller Homes’ ten regional offices across the UK will have its own £10,000 fund, which combined will contribute £100,000 to community initiatives across the country every year.

To make an application to the Miller Homes Community Fund visit millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund.aspx