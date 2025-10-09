Doncaster Carers walk to Lotherton Hall Wednesday 8th Oct 2025

The last Doncaster Carers Walk of 2025 took place at Lotherton Hall on a dry but cloudy sunny early autumn day, ideal walking weather. Lotherton Hall is the former home of the Gascgoine family, with the house and the estate being gifted by Sir Alvery Gascgoine to Leeds City Council in 1968 on the understanding the grounds and the house were to be open to the public.

Since 1968 a small wildlife park has been developed along with visitor facilities such as car parks, toilets and a café.

Five carers joined Angela and myself on a 4.4 mile walk. Our first port of call was to admire the large herd of deer in the parkland. Continuing through the parkland it was into open countryside and through Ringhay Wood. We then followed the edge of the wood and through recently sown fields towards the A1M near Micklefield before turning north across Hook Moor, which is dominated by 5 large wind turbines all of which were in operation. A convenient bench near one tower was a great place to take a short refreshment break and take in the views. Refreshed, we dropped downhill into Bragdale it was then back into Ringhay Wood before rejoining the initial footpath and retracing our steps back towards the Hall. Before reaching the Hall, we diverted across a lawned area giving a good view of the house and chapel before following the path to the substantial orchard where we helped ourselves to various varieties including some Russets. A short walk around the back of the bird garden gave us a good view of an emu/ostrich before walking through the pleasure gardens and past the children’s play ground to our start point at the café.

During 2025 Doncaster Carers and Doncaster Ramblers have carried out 7 walks. Thanks to all the carers who have joined us on these walks, hope you enjoyed them and to the staff of Doncaster carers who organise the walks programme and the venues. Thanks also to Neil, Angela, Jackie and Catherine of Doncaster Ramblers who have helped out on these walks, apologies if I have missed someone. Without your help and the carers who join us these walks would not happen. Stephen J Tomlinson