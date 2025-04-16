Cygnet Aspen Clinic raises money for autism charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and patients from a care service in Doncaster have raised much-needed funds for a charity that supports autistic people.

Cygnet Aspen Clinic, a 16-bed mental health service for women with personality disorders, on Manvers Road in Mexborough, recently raised funds for the National Autistic Society with a 5-kilometer sponsored walk around Rother Valley Country Park.

The National Autistic Society provides support, guidance and advice for autistic people across the UK and their families.

The charity, chosen by patients due to their own experiences of the condition, campaigns for improved rights, services and opportunities for autistic people as well as educating employers on being autism-friendly.

Cygnet Aspen Clinic staff and patients at Rother Valley Country Park

Seven people took part in the walk including five patients, an Occupational Therapist and an Activity Coordinator from the Cygnet Health Care service

Fay Fullard, Cygnet Health Care Occupational Therapist, highlighted the success of the day.

She said: “We decided to fundraise for the National Autistic Society as at least 50% of service users at Cygnet Aspen Clinic have a diagnosis of autism. Many others present autistic traits and are awaiting a diagnosis.

“The fundraiser created a sense of fulfilment and empowerment for patients, who explained that because many have autism themselves, they wanted to promote awareness about autism. It really gave them a sense of purpose by contributing to such a worthy cause.

“A sponsored walk was our chosen fundraiser because we want to promote a healthy lifestyle and support our patients through physical activities.”

Fay explained how the seven-strong team enjoyed the beautiful views during their sponsored walk and relaxed in the sunshine with an ice-cream once finished.

Fay said: “Autistic people can face discrimination and barriers across all sectors of society. It is crucial that autistic people can discuss how they feel. With guidance and support, they can overcome any barriers, develop skills, explore their interests and build friendships.

“The National Autistic Society help people to overcome these barriers and both staff and patients wanted to raise an awareness for this great charity. Everyone felt a great sense of achievement at the end of the day for their valuable contribution.”