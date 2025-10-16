Curated Makers returns to Meadowhall for third pop-up

Curated Makers

Meadowhall has welcomed back Curated Makers, an award-winning retail concept that champions independent makers and small businesses. The pop-up has joined The Avenue’s line-up of leading brands on the Upper Level and will be open to visitors from 11 October 2025 to 10 January 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the third time Curated Makers has brought its unique concept to Meadowhall, and the team is delighted to return for Christmas. The pop-up will showcase the work of over 50 small businesses and regional creatives, featuring products from hand-poured candles and original artwork to unique gifts and artisan treats ahead of the festive season.

Among the makers featured are art prints from Yorkshire favourites; Me and Thee, Josephine Dellow and JAM Artworks along with hand-poured candles from The Yorkshire Candle Company, giving shoppers the opportunity to discover meaningful gifts while supporting independent businesses. The vibrant creative hub emphasises the importance of connecting independent artisans with major retail destinations. Their Meadowhall pop-up provides a community-based shopping experience to complement the centre’s existing retail and leisure offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s fantastic to see Curated Makers returning to Meadowhall for a third time. Their pop-up adds something really special to the centre, giving visitors the chance to support local makers, discover one-of-a-kind gifts, and celebrate the incredible creativity in our community.

“It’s a wonderful addition to the centre and with the festive season just around the corner, we’re looking forward to welcoming shoppers to enjoy everything Meadowhall has to offer.”

Megan Jones, Founder of Curated Makers, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to return to Meadowhall, especially at Christmas – one of the busiest and most exciting times of the year. It’s a centre that truly reflects the energy of festive shopping, and it provides the perfect platform to support our 50 makers. We look forward to welcoming shoppers back to discover the joy of shopping small with us this season.”