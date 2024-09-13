Conisbrough primary ‘a very happy place to learn’ with an ‘ambitious curriculum for all pupils'

Castle Academy in Conisbrough has retained its overall ‘good’ judgement by Ofsted with Early Years and Personal Development achieving the highest possible recognition: a grading of ‘outstanding’. Inspectors say that pupils feel valued and are proud to be part of their school community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castle Academy in Conisbrough, Doncaster, part of Astrea Academy Trust, is celebrating after receiving an excellent Ofsted report, following a two-day inspection in July.

The school is praised for establishing influential values such as scholarship, aspiration and empathy and for providing an ambitious curriculum for all pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ofsted inspectors noted that pupils take pride in their learning and treat those around them “with the utmost respect”.

Ofsted inspectors say that pupils feel valued and are proud to be part of their school community

Ofsted was very impressed by the school’s decision to make reading a priority.

“All staff have the training that they need to help pupils to become confident readers,” the report says.

“Across school, adults share carefully chosen stories that inspire pupils to read. Pupils speak with enthusiasm about the way their teachers bring these stories to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle Academy provides many opportunities for pupils to learn about different career pathways and they also have talks from visitors who talk about their own professions, the report says.

The school is ‘a very happy place to learn’ with an ‘ambitious curriculum for all pupils’

The Early Years provision at the school is considered to be “outstanding”.

“Children in early years develop impressive knowledge. They find learning enthralling,” the report says.

The way staff support children with their language and talk is “exemplary”, ensuring that children become confident talkers and “flourish with this expectational support”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the area of Personal Development, Ofsted highlighted the range of outstanding opportunities provided for pupils to grow as individuals, foster positive relationships, and develop skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

“Leaders’ work to promote pupils’ personal development is exceptional. Pupils know that their voice matters to the adults in school. They are proud of the improvements that they have helped to make,” the inspectors say.

Other highlights include:

Pupils join in regular activities to learn outdoors.

Some play in the Samba band, some participate in the school choir, while others learn British Sign Language and participate in sports events.

Pupils take on many leadership roles within the school.

Adults help pupils to manage their own feelings and behaviour well. Pupils understand what adults expect of their behaviour and rise to these expectations.

Pupils develop a mature understanding of protected characteristics and talk about diversity with considerable sensitivity.

Castle Academy Principal, Claire Blagden, said: “We are very pleased with this Ofsted report which is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our entire school community – from our talented staff to our wonderful pupils, and of course, the invaluable support we receive from our parents and carers.

“Ofsted inspectors clearly saw that we strive for academic excellence and it was particularly satisfying to see our emphasis on reading recognised as a core strength in addition to our Early Years and Personal Development curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to strive for academic excellence, as we take a thorough and holistic approach to the children and families we serve.”

Chief executive officer of Astrea Academy Trust, Rowena Hackwood, said: “It is very pleasing to see such a good report for Castle Academy and the trust extends its congratulations to Claire and all the team there.

“Astrea Academy Trust remains committed to providing an atmosphere where all our pupils can learn, thrive and go on to lead successful lives and I am proud to see this ethos reflected so well in the Castle Academy’s Ofsted report.”