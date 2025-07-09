Communication Specialist College Doncaster students gain valuable work experience at Milestone Ranch

Students from Communication Specialist College Doncaster are gaining hands-on work experience at the soon-to-launch Milestone Ranch, a new venture developed by Danum Plants following their 2024 purchase of Shepherds Farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students are contributing to a variety of tasks in preparation for the opening of the site, which is undergoing significant transformation. From horticulture to animal care and customer service, the placements are offering real-world experience in a dynamic environment.

Tracey Jamison, principal of Communication Specialist College Doncaster, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the exciting developments at Milestone Ranch. Our students are not only gaining valuable employability skills but are also contributing meaningfully to the launch of a new local business. This partnership is a fantastic example of how inclusive work placements can benefit everyone involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horticulture students have been busy re-turfing, deadheading, and maintaining the grounds to ensure the site is ready for its first visitors. One animal care student is working directly with the animals, including goats, pigs, llamas, chickens, and guinea pigs, while another student is developing customer service skills in the shop, café, and play barn.

Student, Ethan Lupton with Jake, CEO at Milestone Ranch

Suzie Beaumont, careers manager at the college, added: “This is a brilliant opportunity for our students to build confidence and experience in a supportive setting. We’re proud to continue this partnership and look forward to seeing how it evolves.”

The students, who are gaining valuable experience said: “The people I work with at Milestone Ranch are kind, friendly and welcoming” and “I like the café. It has a 50s feel and sells ice cream, breakfast, mains and drinks.”

Placements for students learning with Communication Specialist College Doncaster are a core part of the college experience and its commitment to inclusive education and community partnerships.

For more information about Communication Specialist College Doncaster, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/college