Communication Specialist College Doncaster launches innovative training café, supported by Savoy Educational Trust

Communication Specialist College Doncaster (CSCD) has opened a new on-site training café, a transformative project made possible by a generous £35,000 donation from the Savoy Educational Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This groundbreaking initiative will provide students with exceptional opportunities in the hospitality and catering industry.

The £49,427.42 project represents a significant milestone in the college's commitment to empowering students aged 16-25 who face communication challenges, including those who are deaf, have autism, or have learning disabilities. The new café will serve as a practical learning environment, enabling students to develop their professional skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This training café is more than just a facility – it's a gateway to future careers," said Tracey Jamison, interim principal at Communication Specialist College Doncaster.

Karl Parker with the team at Communication Specialist College Doncaster

"We’re proud to have named the new café, Parker’s Café, after our much loved, dedicated catering tutor Karl Parker.

“We're breaking down barriers and creating inclusive pathways for students who have traditionally been underserved in the hospitality sector."

The new Parker’s Café has already contributed to a substantial increase in student enrolment, growing from 143 to 165 students. The facility will provide comprehensive skills development that goes beyond traditional culinary training, encompassing crucial life skills such as communication, money management, and problem-solving. This holistic approach ensures students gain not just professional capabilities, but also the transferable skills needed for long-term personal and career success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By creating a supportive, tailored learning environment, CSCD is addressing the national hospitality skills shortage while simultaneously supporting students' personal and professional growth.

Karl Parker in the new cafe area

Angela Maher, Chief Executive of the Savoy Educational Trust, says: “We are delighted to support Communication Specialist College Doncaster in launching their new training café.

“By providing hands-on experience and essential skills, the café empowers students to achieve their potential while contributing to the hospitality sector and addressing its growing skills gap. This is a fantastic example of how tailored learning environments can make a real difference. We wish them every success with this inspiring project.”

For further information about Communication Specialist College Doncaster visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/college