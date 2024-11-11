College sweetshop’s fundraising success

Communication Specialist College Doncaster’s Enterprise Sweetshop has successfully secured a brand-new cash register, thanks to the determination and dedication of staff and students who spent the last academic year organising fundraising activities.

Through events like end-of-term raffles, the Sweetshop aimed to replace its outdated till with one more suitable for the learning needs of students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The year-long fundraising efforts raised just under the target amount, and while the chosen register was priced at £520, the Enterprise Lead worked closely with CRG Cash Registers, and through careful negotiations, she secured a discounted rate of £468, which also included a bonus scanner. The leftover funds allowed for the purchase of a pricing gun, further enhancing the shop’s resources.

Sam Cartwright, independence curriculum manage at Communication Specialist College Doncaster said: “We are thrilled that our fundraising efforts paid off and that our students can now use this new equipment helping them with their English and Maths.

Student, Georgia Hoff, using the new till.

“We want to send our thanks to everyone who supported the fundraising campaign and bought raffle tickets.”

Enterprise students are now enjoying hands-on experience with the new equipment, gaining practical skills and confidence that will support their future work opportunities.