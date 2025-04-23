Clothing charity donates grab bags for children admitted to Bassetlaw Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last month, the Children’s Assessment Unit at Bassetlaw Hospital received a generous donation of grab bags from Sharewear Clothing Scheme for children coming into hospital.

Working across Nottinghamshire, Sharewear Clothing Scheme are a registered charity who have been in operation for the last 11 years. The charity receives clothing donations which they then give free-of-charge to those who may not have access to clothing due to their personal circumstances.

Some examples of such circumstances are those fleeing domestic violence, an unexpected job loss in the family, or those seeking refuge, to name a few.

The charity kindly donated a trolley full of grab bags that they put together for the Children’s Assessment Unit at Bassetlaw Hospital. The grab bags cover every age up from newborn up to 16.

Sally Jefferson, Mental Health Champion Specialist Nurse for Children and Young People at Bassetlaw Hospital, said: “Part of my role is tackling health inequalities and barriers in accessing care.

“I originally reached out to Sharewear to ask about a referral method and was introduced to Jo Ellis, Community Outreach Coordinator, who recommended the grab bags scheme. The bags cover all the basics: socks, underwear, pyjamas, t-shirts and bottoms.”

“The idea is that when a child or young person is admitted, they have access to extra clothing if needed, especially in the event of an emergency such as when being admitted via ambulance. In this situation, parents and guardians won’t have the added stress of rushing home to bring clothes up.”

“The grab bags are currently being trialled on the Children’s Assessment Unit and Paediatric A&E. We are extremely grateful to Sharewear and everyone who donated clothing which has been used in these grab bags.”

For more information on Sharewear Clothing Scheme, how to refer someone or how to support the charity, please follow the link: https://sharewearclothingscheme.org/