Citizens Advice Doncaster - Taking Doncaster’s energy concerns to Westminster

This week, our chief executive James Woods, had the opportunity to visit Westminster to meet with Miatta Fahnbulleh, the new MP of Energy Consumers, to discuss the urgent challenges still facing households in Doncaster when it comes to energy costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite energy prices falling from their peak, too many people in our community remain trapped in a cycle of unaffordable bills, debt, and fuel poverty. This meeting was a crucial opportunity to ensure that decision-makers understand the reality on the ground and to push for long-term solutions that will make energy fairer for everyone.

At Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough, we continue to see high numbers of people struggling with energy debt. Many of the most vulnerable households are still missing out on key support schemes, and without urgent reforms, we risk seeing more people pushed into hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the key issues we highlighted during the meeting included:

James Woods CEO of Citizens Advice Doncaster, with Jessica Taplin British Gas Energy Trust CEO and Miatta Fahnbulleh, the new MP of Energy Consumers

1. The Warm Home Discount (WHD) Isn’t Working

The Warm Home Discount is meant to provide relief to households on low incomes, but too many eligible people are missing out due to changes in how it is allocated. Many consumers—especially those in rented accommodation—aren’t getting the discount, and for some, it has been removed without explanation. The scheme needs to be reviewed and improved to ensure it reaches those who need it most.

2. The Urgent Need for a Social Energy Tariff

The current energy market is stacked against those on the lowest incomes, with standing charges remaining high and prepayment meter customers often paying more for their energy than those on direct debits. A proper social tariff—offering reduced rates for people on low incomes or certain benefits—would help protect the most vulnerable from excessive costs. This was a key point we raised, and it’s something we’ll continue to push for.

3. Protecting Consumers in the Transition to Net Zero

The UK’s shift towards net zero must not leave behind those who are already struggling. Whether it’s home insulation schemes, heat pumps, or the move away from gas, we need strong consumer protections and fair funding mechanisms to ensure that people on low incomes aren’t forced into further financial hardship because of the green transition.

A Positive Step Forward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The discussion with Miatta Fahnbulleh was constructive, and it was clear that she understands the importance of ensuring energy consumers are protected. There is recognition that changes are needed, and we will keep working to ensure that these issues remain at the top of the agenda.

I’d like to extend a huge thank you to the British Gas Energy Trust for arranging this important conversation and for their ongoing work supporting people affected by the energy crisis. I’d also like to thank Miatta Fahnbulleh for taking the time to listen to the concerns of our community.

If You’re Struggling with Energy Costs, We Can Help

At Citizens Advice Doncaster, we provide free, confidential, and impartial advice to help people manage their energy costs, reduce their bills, and deal with arrears.

If you’re struggling with fuel costs, here’s how we can support you:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

✅ Checking what support you’re entitled to – We can help you apply for grants, discounts, and energy support schemes that may reduce your bills.

✅ Dealing with energy debt – If you’ve fallen behind on your bills, we can advise on repayment options and help you negotiate with your supplier.

✅ Switching and saving – We can look at whether switching tariffs or changing how you pay could help reduce your costs.

✅ Energy efficiency advice – We provide guidance on simple ways to make your home more energy-efficient, helping to cut costs in the long term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

✅ Support for prepayment meter customers – If you’re on a prepayment meter and struggling to top up, we can explore emergency credit options and supplier assistance schemes.

To speak to an adviser or book an appointments please see our website