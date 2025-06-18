Children’s hospice gets new fundraising rides on the road

By Charlotte Dimond
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 06:49 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 10:00 BST
Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has got a new fundraising initiative on the road, with the installation of a ride-on car for young visitors to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster.

The charity has put its first-ever children’s ride, a Bluebell Wood themed car, at the centre, in the Guest Services area, where children can enjoy a ride on the vehicle for £1.50, with 50 percent of the charge donated straight to the hospice.

The car is the first in a planned roll-out of children’s rides across the region, with the hospice on the lookout for further venues, from shopping centres to leisure spaces, to place more Bluebell Wood-branded rides.

Heidi Hawkins, chief executive at Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re so excited about introducing our new, branded fundraising rides for children to enjoy, with the first already in place at Lakeside Village in Doncaster.

Evan enjoys the new car at Lakeside Villageplaceholder image
Evan enjoys the new car at Lakeside Village

“We’ve got a great relationship with the team at Lakeside, with the team there supporting us for many years, so it’s a great place for us to start with this latest fundraising initiative.

“We’d love to hear from any other venues across the region too, who may be interested in providing a home for another ride that can help entertain young visitors while helping raise funds for the important work of our hospice.”

Bluebell Wood, which opened in 2008, cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at the hospice.

As well as clinical care services, it provides a home-from-home for families facing the toughest of times providing plenty of fun activities for families to create special memories together. The team also support other health care providers out in the community and in local hospitals, too.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “It’s an honour to have Bluebell Wood’s first children’s car ride in place here at the centre. We’re already seeing our young visitors having a great time using it and it’s fantastic to know every payment benefits such an important cause.”

Venues interested in installing a Bluebell Wood ride at their site will be able to choose from a variety of different rides, all in the Bluebell Wood brand colours. To find out more, contact Eleanor Hughes, Bluebell Wood’s regional fundraiser.

For further information about Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, visit www.bluebellwood.org

For further information about Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk

