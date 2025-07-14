Charity fundraising bus driver wins praise

A generous local bus driver has been hailed for his work in raising funds for local charities.

Andrew Bagshaw was commended by Rob McCarthy, Operations Manager at Stagecoach Yorkshire. Andrew has been raising money for Ashgate Hospice, over the past eight years, taking part in charity walks, a bungee jump, a sky dive and even a sponsored silence for 24 hours!

This year, he will be taking part in another charity walk, on Sunday 27th July 2025. He will be walking along Stagecoach Yorkshire’s Blue Peak Sightseer route from Chatsworth House to Blue John Cavern! Andrew, with a target of raising £500.

Andrew said: “A member of my family recently passed away and Ashgate Hospice were wonderful in giving him and our family the support we needed towards the end of their life. So, I am delighted to support what is a wonderful organisation. It really was a no-brainer for me to chose Ashgate.

“I have been working to support them from the start of the year and am excited to do so - I have already signed up to abseil down the side of Sheffield Hallam University for next years challenge!”

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We always feel that we are stronger together, and Andrew is a wonderful example of that ethos. We are part of our local communities and we feel that very closely, so it is wonderful that want to get involved and raise money for very important local causes,”

Ashgate Hospice aims to provide, educate and campaign for excellent palliative and end-of-life care and bereavement support. It aspires to be a centre of excellence – working as part of the wider health system with energy, openness and compassion.

It provide palliative and end-of-life care free of charge to people aged 18 and over. It cares for people living with a life-limiting illness, including cancer, neurological diseases, and end-stage heart, kidney and lung diseases.

Find out more about the work done by Ashgate Hospice at www.ashgatehospice.org.uk.

