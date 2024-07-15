Charity-funded ‘H.O.P.E’ boxes support families separated from their baby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The roll out of ‘H.O.P.E’ boxes, aimed at supporting families who are subject to separation orders, will now support many families at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust (DBTH).

‘H.O.P.E’ boxes, which stands for ‘Hold On Pain Eases’, are filled with comforting and familiar items, such as baby tags, a milestone book and an SD card filled with pictures of both baby and the mother.

Research led by Lancaster University found that women who experience separation from their babies at birth, for example, as part of social care proceedings, are at acute risk of a mental health crisis, including self-harm and attempted suicide during the postnatal period.

The boxes, which were created in collaboration with women who have gone through the separation process, help mothers capture important and long-lasting memories with their babies prior to separation, explained Colleen Biltcliffe, named Midwife for Safeguarding at DBTH.

Colleen Biltcliffe, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital Midwife for Safeguarding, showing a patient the HOPE box contents

Colleen said: “We are really pleased to be offering the hope boxes to our DBTH families.

“Our hope is that they help maintain a connection with their baby during the separation and eventually form part of the child’s life story for the future.”

Two boxes are given following the separation proceedings – one for the mother and one for the child.

This includes a blanket and a cuddly toy, which will be swapped after the mother and baby have slept with them to share each other’s scent.

The contents of the HOPE box

Megan Naughton, Early Intervention and Inclusivity Lead Midwife at DBTH, said: “The mothers are typically facing multiple adversities, have histories of trauma and many were care experienced themselves.

She said: “By promoting sensitive interactions and improving the Mothers sense of control, the hope boxes have been proven to support them through an extremely challenging period of their lives.”

The boxes also act as a tool to empower mother’s, acknowledge their maternal identity and grieve the separation.

According to the studies by Lancaster University, once appearing in care proceedings with one child women have a 1 in 4 chance of returning within a seven-year period, with the greatest likelihood within 2 years with a newborn baby.

Janine Grayson, Head of Equity, Equality & Inclusivity for Maternity Services at DBTH, said:“The HOPE boxes are incredibly important for promoting an ongoing connection between a mother and their baby post separation whilst court proceedings are considering the longer-term plans for the child.”

The boxes also serve as a tool to encourage the mother to maintain contact with her baby through family-time arrangements, Janine explained.

She continued: “If the court's decision results in the baby being placed outside the mother's care, the HOPE Boxes are intended to aid the mother in coping with loss and grief, and to support the child's long-term life story work.

“Many of the individuals who will receive a hope box are vulnerable and harbouring feelings of guilt and shame. These boxes serve as a reminder that even in the toughest times, pain eases and hope endures.”

Funded by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, who are passionate about tackling health inequalities through funding, the H.O.P.E boxes are a first at the Trust.

Suzy Brain England, Chair of DBTH, said: “I am pleased to see that funds donated to the hospital charity by our caring communities are helping to develop this initiative.”