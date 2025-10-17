Celebrity DJs Skream and ADMT back Doncaster friend in four-race sobriety challenge

Now 34, Holden’s swapped all-nighters for early morning runs, going sober and taking on four major endurance challenges in just six months - all to raise money for two charities close to his heart: Tom Harrison House and TAMOSEF a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable children across Tanzania.

It’s an audacious goal for someone who’s never laced up for a 10K, let alone a marathon. His schedule reads like a world tour for runners:

● New York Marathon – November 2

● Climb Mount Kilimanjaro – January 3

● Tokyo Marathon – March 1

● London Marathon – April 26

To prepare, Holden’s enlisted ex-military fitness coach Sean Willers, a familiar name in the music scene who’s trained artists between gigs and gone sober himself after years of addiction. Together, they’re building an intense training regime as intense as any club season - and twice as disciplined.

“Loads of mates in the industry have hit their mid-thirties and started prioritising health,” Patrick says. “Seeing that shift made me want to change too. Sean’s story really hit home - he’s an Afghanistan veteran who’s turned his life around and now helps others do the same. I want to do my bit for that cause.”

Willers, now two years sober, says the transformation is already underway. “In terms of fitness, Pat’s starting from scratch, but he’s got drive. We’re building him up with strength work and base mileage before tackling marathon prep. The goal is to complete the London marathon in under four hours, and more importantly, do it for something meaningful.”

Beyond coaching, Willers Fitness is teaming up with Tom Harrison House a specialist addiction recovery programme for UK Armed Forces serving personnel, veterans and emergency services workers, to train veterans as personal trainers - a move designed to help ex-service members find new purpose after military life. “Fitness gave me my focus back,” Willers adds. “Now I’m helping others do the same.”

Holden’s journey has caught the attention, and the full support of his DJ mates.

Tristan da Cunha said “One of things I love about Patrick is his commitment and determination. When he puts his mind to something, nothing can get in his way. When he said he was going to suddenly run all these marathons I had no doubt in my mind that he would achieve exactly what he set out to do. It’s really inspiring to see someone who can party as hard as Patrick flip the script and devote all that energy to such an amazing cause. We are all super proud of him.’’

Skreamsaid ‘I am so proud of my bestie Pat. Regardless of whether it’s raving, working or just being the best person on the planet, he always puts in 100%. The transformation he’s gone through over the last few months is genuinely inspiring. Wish him all the best for this amazing cause.’

ADMTsaid “If you’d asked me who’d run a marathon, Patrick would have been last on my list and that’s exactly why I couldn’t be prouder. He’s proving limits aren’t fixed, what makes it so powerful is not just the miles, but the cause. He’s running with purpose and it’s sick to see.”

From the dancefloor to the starting line, Patrick’s story is a snapshot of a wider seismic change in dance music - one where balance, sobriety, and purpose are becoming as important as the music.

Donate to Patrick's vital fundraising mission here.

1 . Contributed Marathon runner and charity fundraiser Patrick Holden with Skream Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Patrick Holden with expert fitness coach Sean Willers Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Patrick Holden training with expert fitness coach Sean Willers for his four race charity challenge Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Patrick Holden weight training for his four race charity challenge with fitness coach Sean Willers Photo: Submitted Photo Sales