Celebrating 31,000 learners embracing the joy of learning British Sign Language

More than 31,000 people across the UK have signed up to learn British Sign Language (BSL) through a free online learning platform developed by Doncaster Deaf Trust.

Pupils, students, and staff at Doncaster School for the Deaf and Communication Specialist College Doncaster are celebrating this milestone and encouraging even more people to join the movement to learn BSL.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “Our pupils, students and staff love to see more people learning to sign using BSL. We know that time can often be an issue, which is why this online course is available all year round for people to dip in and out of when it suits them.”

The course can be enjoyed at any time and participants set their own pace, doing a little each day or weekly and practicing as often as they can.

The online platform in action

“This online course is one element of Doncaster Deaf Trust’s mission to encourage more people to learn to sign. We also have teams who are delivering Deaf Awareness sessions and training to businesses and communities across the region, and we run face to face British Sign Language courses in Doncaster,” added Alexis.

The free course is available for anyone, and it is simple to sign up via http://www.doncasterdeafsign.org.uk

To find out more about the face to face courses visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk