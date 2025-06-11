Cancer survivor raises £650 for local Aurora Centre after completing Edinburgh marathon

A breast cancer survivor has raised an incredible £650 for a local cancer support charity Aurora Wellbeing Services after completing the challenging Edinburgh Marathon – and she’s already planning her next one.

Lorna Campbell, a breast cancer survivor, took on the 26.2-mile course in typically unpredictable Scottish weather, battling blazing sunshine, strong winds, hail, and rain to cross the finish line with a time of 4 hours and 38 minutes.

Despite some sore legs in the days that followed, Lorna said the experience was worth every step – both personally and for the cause that’s close to her heart.

“I loved every second of it. The crowd and atmosphere get you through it all,” she said.

Lorna at the finish line

Lorna’s impressive fundraising will support the Aurora Wellbeing Services, a charity providing free wellbeing therapies and holistic support for people living with cancer and long-term health conditions. Aurora has centres in Doncaster, Worksop and Mexborough.

Having personally benefited from Aurora’s services, Lorna knows just how vital their work is to the local community.

“It means a lot that I can help contribute to other patients,” she said. “The service and treatment is outstanding.”

The Aurora Wellbeing Centre offers a wide range of services including counselling, massage therapy, skincare treatments, and wellbeing classes – all tailored to support individuals during and after cancer. The centre also provides advice, emotional support, and a welcoming environment for patients and their families.

A well earned pint!

Lorna now enjoys a well-earned monthly massage at Aurora, which she describes as an important part of her continued wellbeing and recovery.

A spokesperson for Aurora praised Lorna’s determination and generosity:

“We’re so proud of Lorna and incredibly grateful for her support. It’s people like her who make it possible for us to continue offering vital, free services to those who need them most in Doncaster and beyond.”

To find out more about Aurora’s services or to support their work, visit www.aurorawellbeing.org.uk or contact the team at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.