Bridlington woman is singing surgeon's praises

Creative cataract patient, Helen Spence, developed a unique thank-you for her surgeon following an eye procedure which means she is free of glasses for the first time in 25 years.

Helen, 75, from Bridlington has a full and fun lifestyle, enjoying writing, music, exercise and voluntary work. So when she was delighted with the outcome of her surgery at Optegra Eye Clinic Bowcliffe Hall, in Wetherby - describing her new vision as “it was like someone has polished the world!” - she turned to music and recorded a personalized version of the 70s Johnny Nash hit ‘I can see clearly now’.

Helen explains: “I have had cataracts for some years, but they have deteriorated rapidly over the past three years – giving me distorted vision which was becoming a trial, so for example, I could see several sets of traffic lights rather than one.

"It was really impacting my hobbies, especially enjoying the views when walking, even recognizing people I know until they are right in front of me; and alongside this my close-up vision was getting worse, so I could not read food packaging even with glasses – I had to get my magnifying glasses out!

“I researched several options for my cataract surgery but only really felt comfortable when I met Mr. Ball at Optegra Bowcliffe Hall. He really explained everything so well and reassured me on the likely outcomes. But in fact, the outcomes are even better than I expected – which led me to recording “I can see clearly now my cataracts have gone!” for him. I played with the lyrics and I think it showed just how grateful I am!”

Helen retired many years ago having worked in social work, as a PA and she also taught Italian. She now fills her free time with a broad range of hobbies from keeping fit at the gym, walking, Morris dancing (which she started aged 74), writers’ groups, acting, learning guitar, folk clubs and volunteering for HEY Volunteering Bridlington – all of which she is enjoying more with her sharp, bright vision.

Helen said: “A trigger for me to have the procedure now was that my driving license was due to be renewed, and I did not want to lose that independence – and I certainly would not have passed the driving vision test with my cataracts.

"It is really important to me to keep my independence, to be medically fit and have a good quality of life, so I was concerned that my sight would keep getting worse and may cause other problems like falls.

“When I found out I could upgrade the cataract surgery to also be free of glasses as well, I felt it was worth every penny. I was lucky to have savings, and this is going to make a difference to everyday for all the years to come. Everything about it was like a miracle really!”

Mr James Ball, ophthalmic surgeon at Optegra Bowcliffe Hall, said: “It was a pleasure to meet and to treat Helen. Cataracts can really impact vision from cloudiness, to faded colours and sometimes double vision. And as Helen realized, it does get progressively worse – the only treatment is surgery to remove the clouded lens and replace it with a clear synthetic lens which will restore vision.

“There is also the option to upgrade this monofocal lens – as typically used in the NHS – to a multifocal or extended depth lens which can restore vision at all distances. Helen opted for this and it means she now has 20:20 vision and can even read small print without glasses.

“I was so surprised and delighted to receive her thank you song! In all my years operating, this was unique and so thoughtful of her – at the clinic, we are all delighted to have made such a difference to her eyesight, and we wish her well.”

