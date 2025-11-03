Big day for Little Learners as Nursery Manager Helen lands leading qualification

Helen Goddard, nursery manager at Little Learner’s Day Nursery in Doncaster.

Little Learners Day Nursery in Doncaster is looking to the future after its manager received a leading qualification in early years leadership.

Helen Goddard completed the two-year National Professional Qualification in Early Years Leadership (NPQEYL) at Newcastle University which will help enhance the provision Little Learners offers to its children and families as well as supporting the future strategic direction of the nursery.

The nursery on Leger Way was founded in 2001 and operates as a private, voluntary and independent day care facility managed by Doncaster Deaf Trust.

The NPQEYL is designed to help early-years leaders plan and deliver a high-quality curriculum to support child development, providing access to cutting-edge research, and helping them create a teaching culture based on what works.

Helen explained: “The course covered language and literacy approaches, personal, social and emotional development, and behaviour management. It showed me how to prioritise, allocate and manage resources, with the focus very much on being able to provide children with the education and support they need.

“It has equipped me with the tools and confidence to lead Little Learners with clarity, purpose, and vision. It strengthened my ability to plan strategically, ensuring that every decision we make is rooted in evidence-based practice and focused on delivering the best possible outcomes for the children in our care.

“The NPQEYL has shaped the way I lead our team, fostering a shared sense of ambition, supporting continuous professional development, and creating a culture of high expectations. With a deeper understanding of pedagogy, curriculum development, and inclusive leadership, I’m better able to support staff, engage families, and navigate challenges with a long-term perspective. It has been truly transformative for both my professional growth and the strategic direction of our nursery.”

The course was developed by some of the most successful school leaders in the country to put leading research from the National Institute of Teachers to practical use.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “Our congratulations to Helen, who has worked tirelessly for the last two years to achieve this qualification. She has an instinctive understanding of what we are looking to achieve with Little Learners, and we are proud of the way she is leading the nursery as it prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year.”

The Doncaster Deaf Trust manages a range of services including Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf, Dickson House Children’s Home, Communication Specialist College Doncaster, and Aspire to Be Employability Services.

For further information about Doncaster Deaf Trust visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk