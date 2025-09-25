Bellway's Brigg Bake off: And the winner is...

Bellway Homes marked the opening of two new show homes on its Buttercross Meadows development in Brigg in tastebud-tingling style on Saturday (September 20th) – with a bake-off competition that tested the culinary skills of local bakers (and gave the town’s Mayor, Penny Smith the arduous task of sampling and picking the winning bake!).

The bakes included everything from rainbow style cookies to chocolate fudge cake. There was also cheesecake puddings, a green Mache cake baked by last year’s winner, Lucille de Villiers and an iced coffee cake baked by Louise Ellerby.

The winning entry was though a lemon cake that the Mayor and her husband described as truly delicious, which was baked by Michelle Gamewell.

Michelle’s daughter, Sherri recently bought on Buttercross Meadows and encouraged her mum to enter. The keen baker didn’t take long to agree to enter and was delighted that her cake took top spot.

A taste of Bellway’s Brigg Bake-off at Buttercross Meadows on Saturday 20th, September - winner Michelle Gamewell (r) with Bellway sales advisor, Paula (left) and Brigg mayor, Cllr Penny Smith

“I love baking and it was really exciting to have the chance to take part in a competition to see how my cake stood up under the watchful eye and keen tastebuds of the Mayor and all the other entrants,” said Michelle.

“I’m delighted to win and am really excited about the prize and getting the chance to give the Smeg stand mixer a go.”

Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director, said: “The bake-off really did transform the kitchen of our new Forester show home here at Buttercross Meadows into how you’d envisage a busy family home. There were delicious smells, lots of cups of tea, delicious cakes, and chat and laughter galore. It really was the perfect Saturday morning.”