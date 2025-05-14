Become the face of one of the oldest children's theme parks in the UK

Families across the country can take part in an exciting competition to become the faces of Sundown Adventureland, a children’s theme park near Retford, Nottinghamshire.

Operating for over half a century and the location for generations of family memories, the park is seeking five eager families to become the ‘Faces of Sundown Adventureland’.

Each family will win multiple free visits to the park across 2025 and be the new faces of Sundown’s website, social media and promotional material, taking part in a photoshoot at the attraction across a weekend in summer

Whether your family members are avid theme park enthusiasts, need an opportunity to spend quality time together, or have been meaning to visit Sundown Adventureland for years, entrants must complete a form highlighting their reason for entering, name and ages of their family and other key information by 11:59pm on Friday, May. 16

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said of the exciting competition: “Hosting a competition like this is a first for us and we’re so excited to hear from families across the country, as they tell us why they would love to be the faces of our beloved and magical park.

“Our grandmother, Audrey, opened Sundown Adventureland almost 55 years ago and behind it all was a desire to spark imaginations, make memories and bring out the fun in every family. By finding our Faces of Sundown, we’ll ensure these families have an unrivalled day out, especially with multiple opportunities to visit the park in 2025. We always get feedback that there’s so much to explore in one day, so multiple visits are a must!”

The multi-award-winning theme park has some of the best rides for little ones and primary school aged children, including a multitude of playgrounds, rides, attractions and role play areas – some of which have stood the test of time for decades, becoming firm family favourites and others added years later for extra excitement.

The young and young-at-heart can hop on the Jolly Pirate Boat Ride and avoid getting splashed by treacherous pirates, explore the Rocky Mountain Railroad for a journey through mountains and the deepest outback, and get stuck into interactive role play games at the Market Square or Storybook Village.

Open year-round, the park’s iconic ‘Santa Sleigh Ride’ surprises guests with dancing snowmen, Mrs Claus and Rudolph whilst the Crash Landings Indoor Play Area & Cafe is a haven for parents and children, serving classic pub dishes whilst children have fun in the soft play.

Shaun Malvern, director at Sundown Adventureland, added: “There’s many reasons why you might like to visit Sundown and we’d like to hear them all! Whether it’s because your grandparents brought you here as a child and now, you’d like to take your own little ones, or because you run a blog rating the best destinations for kids – we would like to hear from as many people as possible from all different backgrounds.”

Those looking to enter the Faces of Sundown competition should visit the website: https://sundownadventureland.co.uk/ and fill in the form here: https://sundownadventureland.co.uk/the-face-of-sundown-2025/

The competition closes at 11:59pm on Friday, May 16 and the five winners will be informed shortly after.