Award winning greengrocers have set up stall at Lakeside Village

Local greengrocers, K.D.Davis & Sons have set up a weekly stall at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, bringing fresh fruit and vegetables to customers every Saturday.

The new partnership will see the K.D.Davis & Sons team onsite at Lakeside Village between 9am and 6pm every Saturday.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager said: “We are extremely pleased to be announcing this new partnership with K.D.Davis & Sons. This means that shoppers to Lakeside Village can now stock up on their fresh fruit and vegetables every Saturday.

“The team joined us last weekend for our first Artisan and Craft Fayre of the year and they were a very welcome addition to our normal offering.

“Having such a great range of fruit and veg on offer each week is something that we know that customers and staff teams from our stores will benefit from.”

K.D.Davis & Sons have been providing fresh produce to customers in Yorkshire since 1938. The family business prides itself on excellent relationships with local farmers and suppliers, ensuring that customers get the best possible products, every day.

Matthew Davis, director at K.D.Davis & Sons, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of this new partnership making local quality produce more accessible to the people of Doncaster. The Lakeside team have been so welcoming and we’re looking forward to the spring/summer season.”

For further information about Lakeside Village and events at the centre visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk