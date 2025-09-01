Aurora Wellbeing Seeks new chair of trustees as Dr Philip Foster steps down

Aurora Wellbeing Services, supporting people affected by cancer and long-term health conditions, is recruiting a new Chair of Trustees following the announcement that Dr Philip Foster will be stepping down at the end of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Foster, who has served as Chair for twelve years, will formally step down on 31st December 2025, marking the end of a long and impactful tenure that has seen the charity grow significantly and navigate a period of transformation.

Throughout his time with Aurora, Dr Foster has been a respected and steady voice — guiding the organisation with integrity, compassion, and a deep commitment to community-led support. His influence can be seen across the charity’s work, from governance and strategy to service delivery and local partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dee Sissons, CEO of Aurora Wellbeing, said: “Dr Foster’s leadership has been invaluable to Aurora. His thoughtful approach, integrity, and dedication have had a lasting impact on our organisation and the communities we serve. We are deeply grateful for the time, care, and wisdom he has given so generously.”

Aurora Cancer Support

As the charity looks ahead to 2026 and beyond, Aurora is now seeking an experienced and passionate individual to take on the role of Chair of Trustees and help lead the next phase of its journey.

Operating across three sites in Worksop, Doncaster, and Mexborough, Aurora provides free wellbeing support to individuals and families affected by cancer and long-term health conditions. Services include counselling, peer support, holistic therapies, and practical advice — all delivered in welcoming community spaces like the restored Old Library in Worksop.

The new Chair will work closely with the Board and CEO to ensure strong governance and support the delivery of Aurora’s 2025 and Beyond strategy. The charity is particularly interested in hearing from individuals with experience in governance, healthcare, strategic leadership, fundraising, or digital innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an exciting opportunity for someone who wants to give back and make a genuine difference in their community,” added Sissons. “The new Chair will help shape Aurora’s future while honouring the values and community spirit that Dr Foster helped embed so deeply.”

Dr Foster reflected on his time with Aurora by saying: “It has been a privilege to be part of the Aurora team and to have seen the extraordinary renaissance of the Worksop Old Library – now delivering a vast array of wellbeing services. The dedication of staff and volunteers across Doncaster, Mexborough, and Worksop has been truly inspirational. I am deeply grateful for all their support in making Aurora a charity that delivers – and I have no doubt it will continue to do so.”

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Wednesday October 1.

For more information about the role and how to apply, visit https://aurorawellbeing.org.uk/were-looking-for-a-new-chair-of-trustees/