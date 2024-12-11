Arksey St John ambulance hold annual presentation evening

By Hazel Thompson
Contributor
Published 11th Dec 2024, 12:02 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 14:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Family and friends gathered to celebrate the Unit's success. Twenty-two new Badgers and Cadets were enrolled and officially welcomed into St John Ambulance. Taking the number of young people attending the unit to 48.

A total of 133 certificates were presented including the Badger Welcome Awards and Cadet Welcome Program.

The Badger subjects completed were, Global Badger, Communicate Badger and All about Me Badger.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Super Badger Bronze Paws, completing three subjects and Super Badger Silver Paws, completing six subjects were also awarded.

St John Ambulance Cadets and Badgers proudly show their awardsplaceholder image
St John Ambulance Cadets and Badgers proudly show their awards

Sophia Wallis was presented with her Super Badger award for completing 9 Badger subjects and is the highest award a Badger can receive.

Cadet certificates presented were for:

The Cadet subjects, Cadet Celebrating Difference, Cadet Fundraising and Cadet Event Cover.

Cadet 10 Hour First Aid, Cadet Leader 1 and Cadet Leader 2.

St John Ambulance volunteers at Arkseyplaceholder image
St John Ambulance volunteers at Arksey

Service Awards for 50 Hr, 100 Hr, 200 Hr and 300 Hours for service to the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlie Horton was presented with his Grand Prior award having completed 24 subjects, the highest award for a Cadet.

Other trophies presented went to

The Badger of the Year- Edith Ratcliffe for being kind and caring and always willing to help.

The Cadet of the Year - Millie Kendell for her hard work and dedication to the unit.

Peer Cadet of Year - Tommy Holmes

Special Achievement Cadets - Eva Lemercier Duquesnay

Special Achievement Badgers - Edward Turner

The adults of the Unit also were recognised for their service to the charity and were awarded pins for nine years - Chloe Stringer and Sarah, six years - Ross Guy, and three years Makayla Isle and Ryan Wilson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Janet Havenhand, Unit Manager, said ‘We are very proud of everyone's achievements. All the hard work from the Youth Team, NCOs , Cadets & Badgers has been worthwhile, So very proud of each and every one of you’

The Unit continues to grow from strength to strength and currently has a waiting list.

Related topics:Badger
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice