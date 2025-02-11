Announcement of three Mexborough First candidates for May elections

Mexborough First is delighted to announce three local candidates who all live and work in the town.

Following over ten years as a Mexborough First Councillor, Andy Pickering will not be standing this time due to recent ill health.

Mexborough First is the brainchild of Andy launching in 2012. He was first elected in 2014, taking a then Labour 'safe seat', being re-elected in 2015, 2017 and 2021. This year he will be supporting candidates behind the scenes.

Councillor Sean Gibbons will be standing again following almost ten years serving Mexborough.

Sean has been working hard as a community activist for almost 25 years holding positions such as Community Governor, TARA Chair, and Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinator.

More recently he delivers at grassroots level as a volunteer at Mexborough Foodbank Manager, which he set up in November 2014, Trustee of Mexborough Miners Welfare/Athletic Club since 2016 and as Treasurer of Mexborough Events Committee inclusive (MECi) amongst numerous other local community roles.

Sean is joined by two well known local people Tina Needham and John Beal.

Tina has lived in Mexborough for nearly 40 years. In this time, she has raised a family, fostered a second family and made many, many friends, some through her charity work, who in someways are like a third family. Tina regularly volunteers with B:friend where she telephones, visits and helps older neighbours.

For the past 20 years, Tina has worked as a teaching assistant at local primary school, Highwoods Academy, where she has had the privilege of seeing Mexborough’s future generations grow.

John was born in the house on Doncaster Road where he currently lives with his wife and cat. He has grown up and lived in Mexborough all his life, apart from one year in Sheffield.

John was educated, and later worked, at Mexborough School. He is involved with the Mexborough Heritage Society and used to run Mexborough's community cinema - The Cosy Cinema.

He currently runs the Mexborough chapter of Read 2 Write, a poetry group. John says that it is such a pleasure to live in a great community although tinged with sadness at how much the town has deteriorated over the years. His aim is to improve things for all who live and work here.

Sean, Tina and John are looking forward to representing the town under the established and trusted 'Mexborough First' party and will continue to ‘Always Put Mexborough First’.

Coun Gibbons said: "I am extremely proud to be standing again and representing Mexborough. Delighted to be joined by two well known local candidates, Tina & John, who also live and work in our town.

“There is still much work to do to improve our town. Exciting times ahead as Mexborough will see circa £24m of much needed investment and regeneration over the next couple of years as part of the Masterplan/Levelling Up Funding - Round 3 programme".

Please don’t hesitate to contact any of them via email - [email protected] if you have any questions or want to raise any community issues.